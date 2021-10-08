CLINTON — A Clinton woman was granted a deferred judgment Thursday on two felony and three misdemeanor charges.
Haleigh M. Parr, 24, 362 19th Place, appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court for sentencing on one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of a controlled substance, Per Ti-Vyvance, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of assault on a police officer, a serious misdemeanor. Parr pleaded guilty to the charges in August.
According to the court affidavit, on July 31, 2020, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle after Samuel Wierenga was observed in the passenger seat. The vehicle was registered to Parr, who was identified as the driver. Wierenga had two warrants out for his arrest. When officers took Wierenga into custody, they detected a strong odor of marijuana, court records state.
During a probable cause search, officers found a red bag that contained a firearm and a clear, crystallized substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine. Officers seized the vehicle and had the vehicle towed to a secure facility at the Clinton Police Department while a search warrant was drafted, obtained and signed.
While searching the vehicle, officers found a tan purse. Inside the purse, officers found credit cards and a Wild Rose Casino players card that belonged to Parr, two clear plastic bags with with a clear crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine weighing a combined six grams, five loose, white and orange pills that were identified as a prescription-only drug, a green leafy substance consistent with and having the odor of marijuana and a black scale with a clear crystallized substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine. Officers also found on the driver's side of the vehicle a clear plastic bag with a clear crystallized substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine, which weighed about 22 grams.
Officers attempted to take Parr into custody in the parking lot of the Clinton Police Department. Parr was told she was under arrest. Officers attempted to handcuff Parr, who continually pulled away from officers, the affidavit states. Parr had to be taken to the ground to safely be placed in handcuffs. While being placed on her feet, Parr spit on an officer while officers were trying to walk Parr to the squad car to be transported to the Clinton County Jail, the affidavit says.
At sentencing, District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered judgment be deferred. Two $430 civil penalties were imposed. Civil penalties of $1,025 and $1,000 were suspended. Parr was placed on supervised probation for three years on the two felony counts and one year on the three misdemeanor counts, unless sooner released by the Court upon the probation officer's recommendation. Parr was ordered to complete the Hightower Place Program and any aftercare recommendations, obtain a mental health evaluation and complete recommended treatment, submit to random urinalysis, maintain employment and write an apology letter to Officer Winter within 14 days and deliver it to her attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.