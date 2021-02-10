CLINTON — L'Arche Clinton invites the public to a Curbside Service Pasta Dinner to raise money for the nonprofit which serves people with intellectual disabilities.
On Sunday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m., Rastrelli's will deliver Italian dinners curbside to customers who have pre-ordered and pre-paid. The cost is $10 per person. Order forms are available from Boegel's Men's Wear at 412 S. Second St. in Clinton, from Clinton Printing at 14th Ave. and Roosevelt St. and the L'Arche office at 715 S. Third St.
Orders are due by Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. and can be picked up at The Tuscany Center, 2417 Cleveland St. in Clinton, between 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21.
Each dinner includes Rastrelli’s pasta with the choice of meat sauce, Alfredo sauce or marinara sauce, a tossed salad with the choice of ranch or house vinaigrette dressing or cabbage salad, bread and a frosted sugar cookie or brownie.
