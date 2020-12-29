CLINTON — Nathan Wille is adjusting to his new role as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, a role he took over in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wille began serving as the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in July after graduating from seminary in May. He is originally from Williamsburg.
Wille said he wanted to be a pastor growing up and remembers dressing up as a pastor for Halloween in first grade. He started college with a plan to be a Spanish teacher and also considered being a funeral director. Those were not the jobs for him, he said.
Wille went through four years of education in the seminary, which included three years of classroom education and one year of an internship, which is called a vicarage.
“It’s a little surreal at times that I wanted to be a pastor for so long and now I’m finally a pastor,” Wille said. “It’s such a blessing. It’s such an adventure. I love it.”
Trinity Lutheran is not the largest church but that does not mean the church is missing something, Wille said. It just means people are not coming there as much, with the pandemic playing a part in that, Wille believes. He noted people do not want to go out and see people they have known and especially new people, Wille said.
Wille noted they are commanded by God to remember the Sabbath Day, which is on Sunday.
“But it’s not like he holds a gun to our head and says you must go to church or else,” Wille said. “He shows us mercy even when we are weak and suffering and don’t want to go to church. But people who understand what we actually receive here and what actually goes on in the hour-long service on Sundays, if people really knew what it was and how much they needed it, they would flock here. They would be here in the groves. But that’s not the kind of world we live in.”
Wille noted a vacancy pastor was serving at Trinity Lutheran Church when the coronavirus pandemic began. The vacancy pastor and congregation made a lot of the decisions regarding what restrictions or adjustments to make because of the virus. Trinity Lutheran Church encourages the congregation wear a mask. However, they will not deny someone participation who is not wearing a mask, he said.
“We encourage wearing a mask but we’re not going to deny the Gospel because somebody doesn’t wear a mask,” Wille said. “That’s not something we can do, I don’t think.”
Wille said the church had to make some changes to services as a result of the pandemic, specifically how they distribute the Lord’s Supper. They now wipe off the chalice with a cloth soaked in Everclear, he said. They also wipe down the communion rail after serving each table and do not have as many people up at the communion rail each time, he said.
Wille said his transition to the area and his role is what he expected. Clinton is a wonderful and welcoming town, Wille said. The congregation is also warm and welcoming, he said.
“They wanted a pastor to call their own and to be with them,” Wille said. “To suffer through life right along side them and to feed them. And I wanted a congregation to feed and to take care of. And the Lord saw fit to send me here to these people.“
Wille said he is trying to get to know people and make some friends around town. That has been kind of difficult with the coronavirus pandemic, he said. He has a small pipe organ he rebuilt himself, which is among his hobbies when not serving as pastor, he said.
