DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Hy-Vee stores are joining forces to honor Iowa’s military members on Veterans Day.
Hy-Vee is hosting a free breakfast at all Iowa store locations for veterans and active service members on Friday, Nov. 11. Hy-Vee will also be circulating the Iowa Secretary of State’s “Honor A Veteran” postcards, encouraging Iowans to honor a loved one who has served the nation.
“This breakfast is for our local heroes who deserve to be honored every day,” said Pate. “This event is where Iowans can recognize those who defend our freedoms and step up to serve our country. I am honored to work with Hy-Vee again to celebrate these brave Iowa men and women.”
Veterans and active-duty military will be able to receive this free breakfast between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Veterans Day at any Iowa Hy-Vee store.
Approximately 36,000 “Honor A Veteran” postcards have been distributed to Iowa Hy-Vee stores from Pate’s office for Iowans to fill out on Veterans Day. Service members can use these postcards to write a tribute to a fellow service member, a loved one, themselves, or to give to a loved one to complete. These postcards will be returned to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and tributes will be posted online at sos.iowa.gov/honoraveteran and Facebook.com/HonorAVeteran.
Both the person who creates the tribute and the service member, if they are living, will receive an “Honor A Veteran with Your Vote” lapel pin from Pate in the mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.