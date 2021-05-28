CLINTON — The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation and Clinton city officials on Friday announced the closing of over $13 million in financing to redevelop the Wilson Building in downtown Clinton.
A groundbreaking is expected to be set sometime in the middle of June.
“It is through the stellar work of the development and transaction teams that successfully worked through a complex financing structure that got us to this day,” Economic Growth Corporation President/CEO Brian Hollenback said in the news release. “We are grateful for the unyielding support of so many, and we share in the excitement of what it is to come. The Wilson Lofts is a catalytic development, and we are extremely proud to announce that construction will start in June.”
The Wilson Lofts development includes the creation of 33 residential rental units ranging from two-story, town-home type apartments, lofts at 504 square feet, and one- and two-bedroom rental units from 660 square feet to 1,330 square feet, the release says. Twenty-six units are designated at market rate, with seven units designated as workforce housing for those earning 80% of the area median income.
The ground floor will have two commercial incubators, the release says. It will have Makers on 5th, a retail and business incubator designed to help start up retailers and entrepreneurs and Clinton Culinary, a kitchen incubator that will provide a commercial kitchen and incubator spaces for start-up culinary businesses, the release notes.
The City of Clinton is excited to see the Wilson Building come back to life, Mayor Scott Maddasion said in the news release. The building rising up over five stories with full view of the Mississippi River will put an exclamation mark on the great growth Clinton downtown has seen the last several years, Maddasion noted in the release.
The release notes a new website is underway where progress updates and leasing information will be available. The website is www.Wilson-Lofts.com.
