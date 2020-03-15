STERLING, Ill. — A patient of CGH Medical Center stole an ambulance and rolled it Saturday, the hospital said in a press release.
According to officials, a patient fled the CGH emergency department on foot and stole an ambulance from hospital property. The patient drove onto Locust Street where the driver lost control and struck another vehicle.
The impact caused the ambulance to roll over near the corner of Locust and 10th Streets. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to CGH Medical Center for evaluation. Injuries did not appear to be serious, officials said.
The incident is under investigation by Sterling police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.