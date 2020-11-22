ROCK FALLS, Ill — Whiteside County Health Department announced a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon Nov. 14.
The exposure occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. when an asymptomatic individual who later tested positive visited the establishment, the health department said in a press release Saturday.
As a result of some people not doing what they can to protect the community, first responders, healthcare systems, employers and schools, Whiteside County continues to see high rates of COVID-19 exposure, the Whiteside County Health Department said Saturday.
The Whiteside County and Region 1 entered Tier 1 Resurgence Mitigations Oct. 3 due to rising positivity rates and an increase in cases and hospitalizations, WCHD said. Unable to turn the tide, Region 1 and Whiteside County implemented Tier 2 Resurgence Mitigation Oct. 25.
As Illinois saw a rise in hospitalizations and cases and positivity rates remained high, the entire State entered Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations Nov. 20.
But many people have chosen to disregard recommendations to wear masks, stay six feet apart and stay home when sick, WCHD said. They have shown an unwillingness to work with the health department after testing positive or being exposed.
As a result, Whiteside County continues to see exposures and cases in its schools, workplaces, at social gatherings and other locations, the health department said.
These exposures and new cases strain local businesses, schools, first responders, emergency medical services, long term care facilities and hospitals as they prepare for influenza season and deal with staff shortages due to illness or quarantine.
"Every interaction carries risk," the health department said. "However, if you are going to a location where Phase 4 and Resurgence Mitigation guidelines are not being followed, whether it is your place of employment, friend’s house, bar or restaurant, wedding, funeral or other social event, you are putting yourself, your family, our kids' in-person education, our local businesses, our first responders, EMS, healthcare systems and our most vulnerable at greater risk."
WCHD said people can help their communities by wearing masks, social distancing, staying home when sick, limiting close contacts and following Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation and Phase 4 guidelines.
