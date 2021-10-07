CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing two felony charges after being found in possession of over 15 grams of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to a court affidavit.
Scotty E. Paxton, 48, 5000 Lincoln Way, Lot 27, is charged with one count of a controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. Bond is set at $25,000, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
According to the affidavit, at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 6, an officer placed Paxton under arrest for a local warrant. Upon searching Paxton, the officer located a bag that contained a substance consistent with methamphetamine, court records state. Paxton admitted he paid $700 for the methamphetamine, which he admitted was his, according to the affidavit. The substance weighed over 15 grams, the affidavit states.
The substance will be sent to the DCI lab for analysis, according to the affidavit.
