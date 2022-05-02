CLINTON - To celebrate her fourth birthday, Kendell Riley presented a donation worth nearly $450 to the Clinton Humane Society on Saturday.
The Clinton Humane Society, at 1473 Main Ave., is in the process of renovating the east side of the building that houses dogs. Due to the construction, Office Coordinator Melissa Sullivan says, they are at the point that they have no available room for incoming dogs and are having to keep a few in both of the meet and greet rooms and even the employee break room.
The opposite side of the building, where cats can be found, is also at full capacity. Sullivan is expecting the onset of what she refers to as cat season as well, the time of year when shelters are flooded with incoming kittens.
The load of caring for so many animals, though, has been lessened by the kindness of Kendall, who is from Camanche.
A couple months ago, a stray cat found a home in the Rileys’ garage. But already having a dog and two cats, they decided it wasn’t possible to bring in another animal. Kendell got very upset when her mother, Kristin, brought the stray cat to the Clinton Humane Society. She wondered who was going to feed it.
With Kendell’s fourth birthday approaching on April 22, Kristin asked her if she’d like to help to feed the animals at the shelter by raising money for the Adopt-A-Cage program. Kendell was eager to do so.
Most animals spend six to 12 weeks in the shelter before they’re adopted. The Adopt-A-Cage program is a way for people or businesses in the community to contribute to the daily care, feeding, medication and vaccination needs, spaying and neutering of the animals during that time.
For three months of sponsorship at the cost of $50, six months for $75, or a year for $100, the choice of the money going toward the needs of either a dog or a cat is given, or the donation can be put toward the needs or adoption of one specific animal if so desired. That animal's cage is then designated with a place card.
Kristin expected they would raise maybe $50 when she posted on Facebook in March to get the word out about what Kendell wanted to do for her birthday. For the next month, though, multiple cards began showing up in the mail with money inside to add to Kendell’s donation, including $100 from her grandfather. Others sent treats or toys to donate as well.
Ultimately, Kendell was able to present the Humane Society with $200 to sponsor two animals of the shelter’s choosing for a year each, a laundry basket overflowing with $140 worth of treats, toys for both dogs and cats, and an additional $100 donation.
“That is a big thing to do for such a little girl," Sullivan said. Besides opening a lot of presents again, she wants to make another big donation for her fifth birthday.
To contribute a donation to the Clinton Humane Society, go to www.clintoniowahumanesociety.org.
