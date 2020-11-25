CLINTON — Each year, Clinton’s MLK Committee awards the Peace and Justice Award to an individual or organization whose work in the community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of non-violence, equality, justice and peace.
This will be the 19th year that the MLK Peace and Justice Award will be awarded in the local community. Some of the prior recipients of the MLK Peace and Justice Award include Dina White, the Sisters of St. Francis, Vinson Jetter, LaMetta Wynn, YWCA Clinton, Tiffany Harris, Leslie McCreery, Mardell Mommsen, former Police Chief Brian Guy, Lori Freudenberg, Dr. William Woods, Dick Kissack and, most recently, John Bonte and Jennifer Graf.
Clinton’s MLK Committee encourages residents, or a group with which they may be affiliated, to nominate someone they feel is deserving of this award. Perhaps it’s someone who works behind the scenes or someone who is quite visible lending support for special activities, working politically or serving as an example in his or her everyday life.
Those wishing to nominate either an individual or an organization for the MLK Peace and Justice Award can download a Peace and Justice Award nomination form from the Events page of the YWCA website at ywcaclinton.org/events or pick one up at the YWCA front desk. Nomination forms must be submitted by Dec. 4.
Contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at (563) 244-7006 for more information.
This year’s MLK Celebration will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
