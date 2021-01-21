MAQUOKETA — Maquoketa’s Peace Pipe Players Community Theatre is accepting applications for a $500.00 performing arts scholarship for a student who has been involved in theatre, speech, dance or music.
Applicants must be high school seniors attending Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley, Maquoketa, Midland or Northeast school districts.
To apply, a student must complete an application form, provide two letters of recommendation, a list of community service, organization memberships, awards and recognitions and an essay of less than 500 words answering the question how has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your involvement in the arts, how have you personally adapted, and what have you learned?
Application deadline is April 3.
Scholarship applications and information are available through the guidance counselors of each of the schools and from the speech, drama and music instructors. Applications may also be downloaded from the Peace Pipe Player web site, www.peacepipeplayers.net.
Peace Pipe Players have awarded the scholarship for 13 years. Funds come from concession sales at productions.
Having been unable to produce live shows this past year means nothing has been added to the Peace Pipe Players scholarship account. To donate, send contributions to Peace Pipe Players, P.O. Box 1255, Maquoketa, IA 52060.
Questions regarding the scholarship should be directed to Robyn Lane at trlane@mchsi.com.
