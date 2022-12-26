FULTON, Ill. - A female is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Whiteside County on Sunday night.
According to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision at 6 p.m. Sunday on Illinois 84 south of Covell Road in rural Fulton.
Deputies determined that a vehicle traveling north struck a female pedestrian. The female was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and was pronounced dead.
The identity of the female is unknown at this time, according to the press release, and it is believed she is not from the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
