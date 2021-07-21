WHEATLAND — A Pekin, Illinois man was charged with failure to maintain control after driving his vehicle into a cornfield near Wheatland.
Mark Kurtz, 40, was charged after a Clinton County sheriff's deputy responded to report of an accident on 105th Avenue at 9 p.m. Monday, according to an accident report from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Kurtz was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram truck north in the 2300 block of 105th Avenue west of Wheatland when he left the gravel road, drove through the east ditch and a cornfield, struck a barbed-wire fence and came to rest on a creek embankment, the accident report says.
Kurtz was uninjured. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,500. Estimated damage to the corn crop belonging to Scott Mente was $1,500, and to the fence, $300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.