CLINTON — Performers scheduled for Music on the Avenue, which canceled its remaining events last week, found new life with the LumberKings over the weekend.
The musical acts will be moved to NelsonCorp Field, the LumberKings announced Saturday. Brooke Byam will perform Thursday, July 23; the Charlatans are scheduled for Thursday, July 30; Down 24 will perform Thursday, Aug. 6; and Unidynes will perform Thursday, Aug. 13.
To adequately social distance and provide a safe event, the LumberKings asks everyone to wear a mask when unable to remain six feet from others.
Masks must be worn upon entering the gates, due to concern of staff who are unable to remain at a distance while checking temperatures and bags and granting admission.
Tables and seating spaces will maintain a six feet between guests. Guests are asked not to gather in groups of more than ten. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the area.
The entry gate located on Sixth Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 5 p.m. Live music will begin at 6 p.m. the LumberKings said.
The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans areencouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on in the grass-bermed area.
The LumberKings requests a $5 donation for entry. Proceeds will go to assist future Music on the Avenue events.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase; tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.
