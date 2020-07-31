CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing three felony drug charges.
Duane A. Peters, 57, 513 Fourth Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 3 p.m. March 10, the Blackhawk Area Task Force utilized a confidential source to purchase methamphetamine from Peters. The source then provided task force members with the crystal methamphetamine, the affidavit states.
The confidential source was shown an Iowa DMV photo of Peters with no identifiers. The source identified the subject as Peters, the affidavit says.The affidavit states the substance was field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed 11.1 grams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.