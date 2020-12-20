CLINTON — A Clinton man was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on a felony drug charge.
Duane A. Peters, 57, 513 Fourth Ave. South, was sentenced Dec. 17 on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October.
District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Peters be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. A $3,000 fine was imposed. One count of failure to affix drug stamp, which is a Class D felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, were dismissed.
Peters stipulated to violation of probation in a separate case. Lawson ordered Peters to serve the terms originally imposed. He ordered sentences in the two cases be served concurrently.
Lawson in August 2017 ordered sentences not to exceed five years be suspended on one count of forgery, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
According to the affidavit, at 3 p.m. March 10, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Peters utilizing a confidential source. The confidential source purchased methamphetamine from Peters. The methamphetamine weighed 11.1 grams.
