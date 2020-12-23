CLINTON — A tearful Cyara Peterson announced her resignation from the Clinton City Council Tuesday evening.
"This was a very hard decision for me to make," the 2nd Ward councilwoman said at the end of Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting.
"Effective Jan. 1, 2021, I will no longer be on the city council," Peterson said as she tried to "hold together."
"I have made this choice to step down and put my family first. We've got some time constraints and some challenges with my children," Peterson said.
"This has been probably the hardest decision I've had to make this entire year, out of all the things that have been up here," she said.
"I encourage anybody out there in the community to step up, become involved. Learn the way that this thing works. Learn the challenges that we face as a council. Understand where we come from. Be involved. Make that change that you guys want to see," Peterson said.
"I'm not going far. I'm still going to be around," Peterson said. "Whoever takes this position is still going to be hearing from me, probably more than they wish."
"I hope that everybody understands, and Merry Christmas."
"I will just say that I've enjoyed working with you this entire year," Mayor Scott Maddasion told Peterson.
"I've assured her that when she comes to address the council she's only getting the three minutes," Maddasion teased.
"And I have made sure that he understands that I can say a lot in three minutes," Peterson replied.
"You'll be missed," Maddasion told Peterson, "but, like we talked, family's first and foremost. ... It's definitely a courageous decision to make when you put your family first like that."
Councilman Bill Schemers thanked Peterson for serving on the council. "It is time consuming. You don't really know how much until you sit up here. You've been outstanding to work with."
"I think I give 120% to everything I do," Peterson said. "And I started this to help change things for my children's future, and it kind of backfired.
"But I'm glad that they were able to see the hard work I put in, although they see it from a different lens," Peterson said. "And to them, it's crucial I'm there at this time."
In her resignation letter, Peterson says she's "learned so much about our beautiful city."
"I will leave behind a record of advocating for the housing stock, common-sense city planning and fiscal conservatism. I am happy to leave that legacy and hope the people I represent feel that I have always been fair, honest and kept them informed," Peterson wrote.
"I am especially proud of the quality of life projects for resident and the emphasis on attracting people of all ages, especially young professionals," said Peterson.
"I am am committed to finding other ways to give back to a community that has given me so much in this season of my life."
Peterson said she hopes her position will be filled by appointment because a special election, in her opinion, "is unnecessary and rather costly."
