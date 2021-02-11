Gift card scams accounted for some serious cash losses to area residents in recent weeks, and further losses were only prevented by alert retail clerks.
These incidents keep demonstrating how criminals still love to get paid with gift cards, no matter what particular scam they are working. You don’t need to know the in-the-weeds details on every scam running to keep yourself and your money together. When it comes to gift cards, just know one thing – gift cards are for gifts. Nothing else. Their purpose is not to pay fines, fix your computer, keep crooks out of your Amazon account, unblock your Social Security number, pay your utility bill, post bond for your grandchild, or any of the other countless reasons scammers will give to coax payment from victims.
Crooks love gift cards as payments to them because they’re pretty much like getting cash. Thieves can easily market and sell them, even without physical possession of the card, they are extremely difficult to trace, and the card companies won’t ever refund money to crime victims.
Scammers don’t need the cards to use them. Scammers coax their victims to reveal the claim code, PIN, access code, or serial number on the reverse of the cards, and can then sell that number to the highest bidder, who can use the number online or in a retail store.
Sadly, I can tell too many stories of how well these gift card scams work. Linda Bailey of Clinton lost $6,000 in late January using gift cards. An email showed up in her husband’s account appearing to come from Amazon, an order confirmation for an $1,100 computer shipped to Delaware. The email displayed a customer service number “if you need further assistance or to cancel your order”. Since the Bailey’s didn’t order anything, they called the number, which connected to some very polite and helpful folks, who persuaded the Baileys to allow remote access to their computer. Once in the computer, these customer service types pointed to lines of computer code that they said proved hackers from Cuba, Russia, China, and Delaware made orders on the Bailey account. To defeat these hackers, the Baileys needed to go to stores and get “blocking codes”, by buying gift cards. What followed were two days of the Baileys buying Best Buy and Google Play cards, totaling $6,000, to secure these blocking codes.
A rural DeWitt man bought $5,000 in Target gift cards. He acted after getting a call telling him Social Security investigated him for money laundering, and to “fix the situation” he needed to buy the cards. He did. We later learned within hours of him buying the cards, people used the card numbers at Target stores in suburban Chicago and southern California.
Mrs. K, a retired Clinton teacher, came within moments of losing $400 to a scammer posing as an Alliant Energy representative. Mrs. K received a call telling her she faced a utility disconnect from Alliant within the hour unless she paid $400. At first the caller wanted Mrs. K to install and use a peer-to-peer money transfer service app, Zelle but that didn’t work, so he directed Mrs. K to Walgreens to buy a Moneypak card. Once there, a flustered and stressed Mrs. K received a gentle warning from the assistant manager suggesting she call Alliant before doing anything more. Mrs. K took the advice, and the scam unraveled.
I think it’s also worth telling you, in all three of these cases, the criminals kept their victims on the phone line for hours as they hunted down and purchased the cards. They did this to make sure only one voice talked to their mark, not risking losing the mark if they asked someone else for help or advice.
Let’s distill these stories to three tips:
• Gift cards are for gifts – nothing else.
• Never reveal the PIN or serial number from a card and photograph it or recite to anyone.
• If someone like a store clerk cautions you about buying a gift card, pay attention. They want to steer you clear of a costly mistake.
Contact Seniors vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
