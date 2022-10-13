The Federal Trade Commission published an advisory Sept. 26 about complaints they received on emails threatening a kind of extortion.
The extortions involved people receiving emails telling them their personal information, such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers and the like, are for sale on the dark web. To lend some credibility and create alarm with these messages, the sender included examples of this sensitive information, maybe the last four numbers of a social security number or credit card, or a password. Such messages featured a link to open for details, or a phone number.
Another version of this email will claim someone is monitoring your internet activity and hint you mostly look for pornography.
The same day the FTC published their advisory, I received a secondhand report of local folks getting emails just like this. When the receivers called the number in the emails, they received instructions to send cash by overnight delivery immediately, or risk publication and release of their personal information.
Emails like this are phishing emails, created and sent with the intent of scaring the recipients into contacting the crooks behind the messages. Don’t open the link or call that phone number. That only puts you in direct contact with criminals who will make extortion demands to get you to pony up money or information.
A lot of folks recognize this as a scam, but remain concerned that someone, somewhere, clutched onto their personal information. And maybe someone, somewhere, did get hold of something, like a partial social security number or birthdate, or an old password. With the amount of hacking of governments, financial institutions, and retailers in the last decade, we all need to assume at least some of our information is out in the wild.
If you received such an email, the FTC recommends three actions to take:
• Change your passwords, and start by changing your email account passwords. “Email is often the weakest link in your online security because password resets for other accounts go through your email,” according to the FTC.
• Check your credit reports. This is very easy to do online, visit www.annualcreditreport.com. It’s free. If you see something in the credit report you don’t recognize, look into it, don’t ignore it.
• Consider a credit freeze. This is the most effective and least expensive method to protect against an identity thief opening new accounts. You need to place a freeze with each of the three major credit reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian, and Transunion.
Maybe you are wondering, what’s this thing called the “dark web”? The dark web is internet content running on darknets, which use the internet, but require special browsers or computer configurations to access. You can’t get there through search engines like Google, Bing, or Firefox. In theory, everything is anonymous on the dark web, which made it attractive to criminals for buying and selling stolen and illegal products, like your social security number or driver’s license number.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
------
Randy Meier is the director Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
