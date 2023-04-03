CHARLOTTE - An estimated 100 volunteers came from as far away as Cedar Rapids on Saturday to help clean up damage in Charlotte caused by an EF2 tornado that tore through the town Friday.

“At one point, the roads were so full of volunteers you almost couldn’t get through,” Charlotte Mayor Kelly Snyder says. “It was surreal to see everybody that’d come to help. It was heartbreaking and heartwarming all at one time.”

Snyder, Charlotte Fire Chief Kyle Brke, Clinton County Emergency Management and law-enforcement officers all worked together to coordinate clean-up efforts centralized at Charlotte’s fire station before volunteers dispersed with skid loaders and trucks to lend a hand to Charlotte’s 393 residents.

“Even though he had kind of a mess at his house, he got all of his trucks out and going to help everybody in our community and others as far away as Wheatland," Snyder says of Charlotte Electric owner Brad Burken.

Charlotte’s women's auxiliary provided a hot lunch for volunteers, while Dad’s Place owners and Charlotte residents Tonya and James Atwater sent pizzas and breakfast sandwiches to the fire station.

Tonya said Saturday that the bar had been “slammed” all day with friends and family members who’d come from out of town to help Charlotte residents with fallen trees and debris.

When the tornado that had traveled from Grand Mound to Charlotte hit Friday around 6 p.m., however, there were only about 10 customers at that time. Knowing bad weather was coming, James kept an eye on conditions outside.

“He said he could visibly see the wind out the window,” Tonya says. That’s when he made the call for everyone to go, with blankets, inside the walk-in cooler. There, they stayed until James checked again to be sure the storm was over and that it was safe for Tonya and their customers to come out.

Tonya says though the lights had flickered a few times and she could hear the sound of tree branches hitting the back of the building, no damage was done to the establishment.

“We all went outside,” she says, “and started looking around, and there was a big tree down across the highway about a block away.”

Almost immediately, men were there with chainsaws to clear the road. Other downed trees and powerlines were tended to by first responders.

“Then we started hearing about the other end of town," Tonya says.

The wall of a feed store that had been converted into a residence had been blown out and pieces of concrete were on Broadway Street. It cannot be cleaned up until it has been inspected by insurance adjustors.

The roof of one woman’s house on Louise Street, Tonya says, was ripped off and thrown into a field. Everything inside the house was unharmed.

Some of the siding of another woman’s home, she says, was torn off and insulation from the attic was blown down into the house. Outside, the interior of her SUV was covered in glass from the back window that had imploded.

Another Charlotte resident’s shed was destroyed, its former existence only evident by the shed’s roof laying on the ground. The resident was trying to find their goats and chickens, which were running loose.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday signed a disaster proclamation for 12 Iowa counties, including Clinton County.

“Governor Reynolds even called me personally,” Snyder says, “to make sure that our town was OK and that if we needed anything at all to call her. Now, that right there is a top-notch governor.”

Volunteers were able to clean up the majority of the tornado’s aftermath Saturday, but there’s still more that needs to be cleaned up, especially trees downed in residents’ yards.

“I think everybody in town just very much rallied together,” Tonya says. “Small towns, that’s what we do, take care of each other.”

The National Weather Service predicts that central and eastern Iowa will again experience severe weather Tuesday.