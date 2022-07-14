DEWITT — The City of DeWitt has its sights set on approving a contract for the construction of new outdoor pickleball courts later this month.
At a meeting last month, the DeWitt City Council discussed the project, which will consist of six courts and a parking lot on the Porth property, adjacent to Humeston Road north of the Sho-Manor apartment complex.
All plans and specifications for the project have been approved, and bids for the project were due July 12. The projected schedule outlined at the council meeting was to approve a contractor by July 18, begin construction Aug. 1 and complete the project by Sept. 30.
Also submitted were alternative bids for a shelter and paved pedestrian path from the east end of 12th Street to the courts.
The base bid is $450,000. City administrator Steve Lindner said it’s difficult for engineers to make their estimates, given the way prices of materials have been bouncing around.
“Estimates have crept up from the original projections,” Lindner noted. “The bids will be whatever they will be.”
At the beginning of June, the project’s estimate was around $340,000.
The city worked with members of the DeWitt Pickleball Committee for over a year to find the right location for the outdoor pickleball complex.
The Porth property was identified and discussed early on; however, a lack of utility hook ups and sidewalk accessibility forced the committee to look into other options.
However, after the committee had no success finding another location, they agreed on the Porth property. At the time, Lindner said although it could be done, it would “take a lot of work” to make the area usable.
The impetus behind the outdoor courts was a $20,000 check from Robert “Bud” Johnson, of Monticello, who wants to help spread the sport of pickleball across Eastern Iowa.
Local pickleball enthusiasts began making a serious effort to raise more funds and work the city to make the project happen.
One of those individuals, Tricia Thayer, said other sources of funding have come from a Wellmark grant, CCDA grant, a stipend from helping with RAGBRAI last summer, a contribution from the Paul Skeffington Memorial Race Committee as well as a contribution from the pickleball community, which was raised by charging $2 to play each time.
“Interest has grown in our community, and we were happy to see our high school physical education department add a unit on pickleball, which some of us help with each year,” Thayer related. “It’s been a great collaboration between the school and community.”
Pickleball became popular in DeWitt about eight years ago. People would play at the high school tennis courts, and purchased three portable units to be set up indoors. The group either plays at the gymnasiums at Ekstrand Elementary or at the high school, at least two times a week year round.
Thayer said they have several out-of-towners join them, and when the weather is nice, several local people go to Eldridge, Clinton and other places to play.
“Many people travel with their pickleball equipment when they travel, in hopes of playing along the way,” Thayer noted. "It’s good exercise and good for socializing. We’ve met so many people from DeWitt and surrounding areas who we may not have crossed paths with if not for our common interest in pickleball.”
