CLINTON — District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered bond be reduced to $25,000 for a Wilton man charged with six felonies.
Guy M. Pidde Jr., 44, is charged in the trial information with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; and three counts of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp as an habitual offender, a Class D felony.
On Tuesday, Lawson ordered Pidde’s bond be set at $25,000, cash or surety. Defense attorney Micah Johnson filed a motion for reduction of bail Jan. 26. Bond was previously set at $100,000, cash only.
Pidde entered a not guilty plea to the charges Wednesday. He also demanded the right to a speedy trial. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 18.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, on Jan. 12, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Pidde on those dates using a confidential source.
The confidential source purchased methamphetamine from Pidde and identified Pidde from an Iowa driver’s license photo, according to court records.
The affidavit says Blackhawk Area Task Force members kept constant surveillance of the confidential source until the source entered a residence on all three occasions. The source was kept under constant surveillance after leaving the house until the source entered an official covert vehicle.
The source provided Blackhawk Area Task Force members with methamphetamine weighing 14.5 grams, 14.6 grams and about 15 grams with packaging. No tax stamp was attached to the bag containing methamphetamine, court records state.
Blackhawk Area Task Force members executed a search warrant Jan. 19 at the residence. Pidde was taken into custody.
