CLINTON — Emma Young Pond will be dredged as part of a successful grant application to the Iowa DNR’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund, the Clinton Parks & Recreation Department has announced.
The project is set to be fully funded by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources REAP Grant and plans include dredging to the original pond depth, addition of a silt pond, construction of a new fishing pier and addition of a canoe/kayak launch.
The project is expected to begin in late summer or early fall 2021 with completion in the spring or summer 2022. Plans will also include a re-stock with a balanced variety of fish. Accelerated fishing is encouraged this summer to remove as many existing fish as possible.
Contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 243-1260 with any questions.
