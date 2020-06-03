DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions Club has awarded its Harold Fletcher Birney Memorial Scholarships to Ethan Pierce and Karsen Kettwick.
Both are recent graduates of Central DeWitt Community High School.
Pierce, son of Johann and Amy Pierce, plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in biomedical engineering.
Kettwick, son of Wayne and the late Tracy Kettwick, will pursue an engineering degree at Iowa State University with an ultimate goal of attending law school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.