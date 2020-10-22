CLINTON — A pilot program that will be tested in Clinton will pair local police officers with Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region staff members as officers respond to calls, specifically for safety welfare checks.
Jen Tamayo of the Robert Young Center, a community mental health services center in the Quad-Cities, said Clinton Police Department Capt. Pat Cullen asked for Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region staff members to ride along with police. He said there are about three to five safety welfare checks per day to which the Clinton Police Department responds, Tamayo said.
“He shared that he felt they could get a better result from those welfare checks by having some of the Eastern Iowa staff participate,” Tamayo said.
Training for Eastern Iowa staff and Clinton officers was planned for Wednesday. Eastern Iowa staff will assist the Clinton police officers on crisis calls three afternoons a week, starting the following week, Tamayo said.
“We will be collecting data for those calls,” Tamayo said. “Both the (Police Department) as well as the Eastern Iowa crisis team so we can look at the impact in the cities. It’s a pilot project. At this time, it’s in the infant stage but we’re very excited to get this moving.”
Mary Petersen of the Robert Young Center said if the pilot project is successful, the region would look to put the program in place in Cedar, Jackson and Muscatine counties as well as throughout Clinton County. Scott County would not be included in the program. The Scott County Jail already has many active services, Petersen noted.
“When you’re circling that with the Clinton, Cedar, Jackson and Muscatine teams and adding that extra interface with law enforcement in the jail, that really makes the services available in all five counties similar,” Petersen said. “So Eastern Iowa looks the same regardless of where we’re at. So we’re excited about it and we’ll see what the pilot data shows.”
Clinton County Region Governing Board representative Jim Irwin Jr. noted this is a large issue in Clinton County, adding he hopes the program also can be brought to the other counties in the region.
Todd Noack of Life Connections also supports the program.
“When I had seen that peer support was on the agenda for this fiscal year, the year before, for peer ride-alongs, I thought that was awesome,” Noack said. “I‘ve actually had some ride-alongs with Deputy Chief (Bill) Greenwalt in the last month and he doesn’t see any reason why the Clinton PD, the Clinton County Sheriff’s couldn’t find some grants to contract to have peer support.”
