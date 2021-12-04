CLINTON – The Iowa Utilities Board will host a meeting in Clinton on Tuesday in regard to a proposed large-scale carbon capture pipeline that, if approved, is expected to run through Clinton County.
Tuesday’s session set for noon at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, is one of 36 set across the state to inform residents about the pipeline, proposed by Midwest-based Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC. Navigator filed its original request for the meeting dates with the IUB on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.
The pipeline is proposed to span approximately 1,300 miles across five states, including Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Navigator’s pipeline system would capture carbon dioxide at local facilities, convert it to liquid form, and transfer the liquefied carbon dioxide to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois.
The proposed project is classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline, which is governed by Iowa Code chapter 479B and the IUB’s administrative rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13. Links to Iowa Code and the IUB’s rules are available on the IUB’s website under “Board Activity” in the navigation menu.
Under Iowa Code chapter 479B, the pipeline company is required to hold informational meetings in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected, and the meetings are to be conducted at least 30 days prior to the company filing a petition for a new pipeline permit.
The IUB has scheduled a virtual meeting in addition to the in-person meetings in each affected county. That meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and will be conducted at the IUB’s Hearing Room and available by remote access.
Details and virtual registration information for that meeting will be posted on the IUB’s online hearing and meeting calendar. Information about the proposed pipeline project also will be available on the IUB’s website, iub.iowa.gov.
Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Attn: Docket No. HLP-2021-0003, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.
To review documents filed in this docket, click on Docket No. HLP-2021-0003 to visit the IUB’s electronic filing system. For assistance with electronic filing of comments, visit the IUB webpage How to Make a Filing with the Board or call the IUB IT support team at (515) 725-7337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.