CLINTON — The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled six public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions, which includes a virtual meeting option.
The meetings are to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois.
In Clinton County, the pipeline will connect with ADM in Clinton and head south around Camanche before entering Scott County and crossing the Mississippi River north of LeClaire.
Locally, the meeting will take place at the Wild Rose Convention Center in Clinton Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. It can be accessed through IUB.Iowa.Gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.