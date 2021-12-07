CLINTON – Clinton County landowners Tuesday got their first glimpse of plans for a proposed pipeline that would slice through Iowa, the entire length of Clinton County and into southern Illinois, where carbon dioxide captured from industrial sites along the way would be permanently stored.
The Iowa Utilities Board hosted Clinton County’s meeting at the Wild Rose Casino, one of a series throughout the state that signals Navigator’s developers’ first step toward construction of a pipeline that would be one of the first large-scale, commercially viable carbon capture and storage projects developed in the United States.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the IUB outlined the process Navigator must follow for permitting and land acquisition and provided packets that also included eminent domain information. The meeting was the first step toward the permit process and was required by Iowa law, Geri Huser, chair of the IUB, told the crowd.
Navigator officials told the hundreds of residents in attendance about the project known as Heartland Greenway, and how the company would collaborate with those living along the proposed pipeline’s path to obtain land.
The pipeline plans
The overall project would be the construction of a 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline – a proposed carbon capture and sequestration system – in five states, with 885 miles of it to run through Iowa. Clinton County’s portion would be 37.64 miles in length.
Carbon dioxide would be captured from biofuel producers and other industrial customers in those five states – South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois – with the carbon dioxide then dehydrated and compressed into a liquid using equipment that can be added onto the facility without interrupting normal manufacturing operations, according to Navigator.
Liquid carbon dioxide that is gathered from connected facilities would then be transported in the steel pipeline to the storage site in Christian County, Illinois. The CO2 would be injected approximately a mile underground beneath thick layers of rock with continued monitoring. After injection, the carbon dioxide would remain trapped beneath the caprock and begin to dissolve and mineralize, said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator’s vice president of government and public affairs.
Navigator officials say Heartland Greenway would have the ability to capture and store 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, which is equivalent to the annual emissions from approximately 3.2 million cars driven, carbon dioxide sequestered by 18.3 million acres of US forest, or eliminating the carbon footprint of the Des Moines metro area three times.
The process
To construct the pipeline along the Iowa route, Navigator must conduct informational meetings such as the one Tuesday, reach out to landowners for survey authorization, conduct constructability and environmental surveys, file a petition with IUB and make route adjustments based on landowner and stakeholder feedback.
Federal permit applications and interagency consultations would be done at the end of 2022, with anticipated receipt of state and federal permits expected in late 2024. Construction could then start, most likely in the first half of 2024; the pipeline would be operational by the first half of 2025.
Notification of landowners
A map with the proposed corridor has been released by Navigator, but its officials say a map detailing the specific parcels of land will not be available until the middle of next year.
Landowners have been mailed informational packets and will be receiving telephone calls from right of way agents/company representatives, who are responsible for answering all landowner questions, gathering and accounting for information specific to each landowner, tenant and tract, and will seek voluntary survey permissions. Notification surveys will be mailed and surveys conducted in a manner to avoid and minimize impacts, to repair, replace, or compensate for damages, according to Navigator.
The process also utilizes a detailed market study to make easement offers based on regional, county, and township market values and account for unique landowner and tenant circumstances.
Tuesday’s meeting was termed as “informational”; its purpose was to provide residents with information about the project and no record was made.
After a proper petition is filed and its review is completed, a notice will be published in a county newspaper for two constructive weeks, Huser said. The notice will identify the time, date and place of a required evidentiary hearing. That hearing will provide the opportunity for people to present evidence that either favors or opposes the project. The IUB’s decision will be based on the record created at that hearing.
Huser also told the crowd that those who wish to go on the record in support of or in opposition to the project can go to the IUB’s website to leave a comment. That website is at https://iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form
