ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating an airplane crash south of Rock Falls.
According to police, a white 1966 Cessna 150 flown by Daniel Gryder, 60, of Hampton, Georgia, crashed in a field near E. Thome Road and Calhoun Drive, south of Rock Falls in Whiteside County.
Gryder refused medical attention.
A passenger, Matthew Mansell, 42, of Napoleon, Missouri, also refused medical attention.
Troopers parked on Interstate 88 at Milepost 42 about 5:48 p.m. Saturday observed a plane flying very low, an Illinois State Police report said Sunday. The plane crashed into a field near East Thome Road and Calhoun Drive.
The Troopers were able to locate the downed Cessna 150 and confirm that the pilot and passenger were uninjured. The ISP, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
