CLINTON — With approval of a resolution Monday, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors authorized applicants to Clinton County Planning and Zoning to cover legal and consulting fees.
The Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution adopting the fee schedule for the Clinton County Planning and Zoning Department. The update to the fee schedule includes any legal or consulting fees, Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Barnes confirmed Monday. If there are any other major subdivisions that would need review, the county would be able to have the consulting fees covered, Barnes added.
The Supervisors Dec. 9 voted 3-0 to approve a motion to hold rezoning applications until the county determined if an amendment needed to be made to include consultant fees with the application.
Clinton County previously made updates to the ordinance to grant the Board of Supervisors official decision-making authority rather than the volunteer appointed commission, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said. The opportunity to submit applications was reopened until the Dec. 9 vote to put a hold on applications, although no applications were submitted in that time frame, Srp confirmed.
“We had not received any applications and then it was brought to our attention that a lot of other jurisdictions have the developer cover the cost of any consultants or legal fees on behalf of the county,” Srp said. “And we didn’t have any language in our fee structure to be able to charge those consultants fees or legal fees back to the developer. And so that’s what we just did today was to revise that fee schedule and with that then an entity could now again place an application.”
With the approval of the motion, the moratorium on applications is lifted.
“The motion was to place moratorium on all planning and zoning applications until the county application fee has been reviewed and updated,” Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. “Which it has. So we think that lifts the moratorium.”
