CLINTON - The Clinton County Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale will take place May 14-15 in both Clinton and DeWitt.
The event will be held in Clinton’s Lyons 4 Square Park on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In DeWitt, the sale will take place at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Plants available will include peonies, Martha Washington geraniums, hostas, grasses, strawberry plants, ground covers, a variety of houseplants, lily of the valley, coneflower, lemon thyme, sedum, lambs ear, catmint, chives, black-eyed susans, lilies and rhubarb.
