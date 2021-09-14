CLINTON — Gregg Cornilsen, Clinton Community School District Plant Services Director, received the Stan Reeves Gold Key Award during Monday’s school board meeting.
Cornilsen retires this month after 37 years of service.
Cornilsen began working for the district in 1985 as a painter, Chief Financial Officer Ciindy McAleer said Monday. That’s the year McAleer graduated from high school.
“I came here in 2013,” McAleer told Cornilsen. As CFO, McAleer would oversee plant services.
Her predecessor told McAleer that she wouldn’t have to worry about anything because she had a good plant services department.
“Since day one, Greg has been very respectful to me,” said McAleer. Cornilsen has done what was asked of him and performed his job well.
“When I saw the ladies come in, I knew something was going on,” Cornilsen said after receiving the award.
Cornilsen has worked for seven superintendents, five business managers and three or four human resources directors, he said. “It’s been a great pleasure working with [Superintendent] Gary [DeLacy] and Cindy,” he said.
