CLINTON — Outdoor Recreation Products has agreed to pay the Clinton School District $26,623 after the district accused the company of improperly installing playground equipment.
The Clinton School Board approved the settlement agreement with Outdoor Recreation on Monday.
According to District Superintendent Gary DeLacy, Outdoor Recreation didn’t follow the blueprints for installation, and the school district had to correct the problem at a cost of $26,623 to the district.
Eagle Heights Elementary School embarked on an ambitious fundraising campaign in 2019 for a playground that meets the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The equipment would allow special needs students to join their general education friends on the playground. Parents and teachers raised $155,000 — including $58,8000 from a Clinton County Development Association grant — for playground equipment.
The district agreed to pay to resurface the playground after the new equipment was installed. The school board hired Clinton Engineering in June to complete the job for $130,171.
According to the compromise settlement agreement approved by the board, Outdoor Recreation contracted with Service Management, Inc. for installation of the equipment. The school district claimed that Service didn’t follow engineering plans and did not achieve the slopes required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The District spent $30,620 to correct the problem, the agreement says.
Service said it wasn’t told about the grading plans that deviated from manufacturer’s specification, DeLacy told the school board Monday, but the district produced documentation that proved it was.
“Fortunately, they are acknowledging their mistake,” DeLacy said.
Outdoor Recreation and Service agreed to pay the district $26,623 to resolve the dispute.
Correcting the installation delayed completion of the playground. It is not yet in use, DeLacy said. “Looks like Clinton Engineering will be done with the concrete work by the end of the week,” he said.
After the concrete cures, the surface can be put down in two or three days, DeLacy said. “Gotta let that cure for a few days, and then it’ll be ready for the kids.”
