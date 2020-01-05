CLINTON — Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will visit Clinton Monday during his four-day tour of southwest Iowa this week.
From noon to 1 p.m., Yang will meet with voters at Plaza Bowl, 1119 N. Second St. in Clinton, for an event dubbed Bowling with Andrew Yang.
Yang began his tour in Iowa Jan. 3 in Perry. The candidate stopped in Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Mt. Pleasant, Wapello and Burlington Saturday, then headed to Fairfield, Washington, Ft. Madison and Keokuk Sunday.
On Monday, Yang will head north to Muscatine and then to Davenport where he'll greet visitors at 9:45 a.m. at 1524 N. Harrison St. The Yang campaign encourages those who plan to attend to RSVP at the public link, https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/183994/.
The public link for the Clinton event is https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/183998/.
Yang will end his Iowa tour in Tipton and Monticello Monday afternoon.
