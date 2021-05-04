CLINTON — A Clinton man originally charged with attempted murder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge, with the parties agreeing to a suspended sentence, according to an order accepting a guilty plea filed Tuesday in Clinton County District Court.
Karlyn K. Kalina, 35, 2564 Sabula Ave., pleaded guilty to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, in connection with injuries sustained by Daman Julian near Kalina's residence on July 30.
Julian's written guilty plea was filed April 30. The written plea says the parties agree a prison sentence not to exceed two years will be suspended at sentencing, with one year supervised probation. The parties also agreed to an $855 fine being imposed at sentencing.
The written guilty plea says the parties agree one count of attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony; one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and one count of reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a Class C felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, with costs assessed to Kalina.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 24. A docket search will be conducted to determine if Kalina is eligible for a deferred judgment, the order accepting the plea says.
According to the court affidavit, at 6:04 p.m. July 30, Clinton County Communications received information from Clinton’s Chancy Fire Station, which is located two blocks from where the shooting occurred, that a car with a gunshot victim inside had just pulled up to the station.
According to the court documents, Julian indicated that Kalina had shot him. Julian said he had driven to Kalina’s residence to speak with him. He said he saw Kalina come out of the residence and walk toward Julian‘s vehicle with a handgun.
Julian said there was a verbal altercation and he attempted to push the handgun away while he was in the vehicle. Kalina fired the handgun as Julian was still in the vehicle, Julian told officers.
After sustaining gunshot wounds, Julian traveled to Chancy Fire Station for assistance. Julian indicated he believed Kalina shot his firearm more than one time.
The affidavit also states that at 6:11 p.m. July 30 – seven minutes after the fire station reported the arrival of a gunshot victim at the station – Clinton County Communications received a call from Kalina, who said a person came up to him, tried grabbing his gun and the gun fired.
When speaking with Kalina, an officer was told the gun was sitting just inside the door. Kalina said he told Julian not to come to his residence. According to court records, Kalina also alleged Julian threatened he was going to shoot Kalina. Kalina did not know if Julian was armed but was told Julian had a .45 caliber gun, Kalina said.
Kalina said Julian tried taking Kalina’s gun from him, and the gun went off. Kalina stated the shooting occurred on Sabula Avenue in the roadway, adding he was unsure if the casing would be in the street or in Julian’s vehicle. Kalina said he was not trying to hurt Julian and that he just wanted Julian to leave, the affidavit says.
