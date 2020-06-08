CLINTON — District Court Judge Mark Lawson granted Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf’s request to amend trial information in a case that charges a Clinton man with homicide by vehicle.
Wolf filed a motion to amend trial information in a case filed against Brandon M. Clary, 27, 607 Third Ave. South. Wolf in the motion cites a plea agreement between the parties. The amended trial information charges Clary with one count of homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony; one count of homicide by vehicle, a Class C felony; one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows on June 4 filed an order continuing pretrial conference. The order says the pretrial conference was continued to give Clary more time to review the plea agreement. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. June 18.
Clary has not pleaded guilty to any charges in connection to the case. A proposed plea agreement was filed May 22. The agreement proposes Clary to plead guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle, one count of child endangerment, and one count of operating while intoxicated, first offense. The proposed agreement says the State would dismiss one count of homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony, one count of no insurance and one count of failure to maintain control after Clary is sentenced.
The proposed plea agreement says the parties agree for the two misdemeanor charges to be served concurrently. The parties agree it is an open plea. The proposed agreement also says Clary’s license will be revoked for one year pursuant to Iowa Code in addition to any other period of suspension or revocation required by state law.
According to the affidavit, at 1:33 p.m. July 26, Clary was traveling west on 292nd Street. The vehicle was just east of 350th Avenue when Clary traveled off the roadway to the south and overcorrected to the north. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger after rolling on the travel portion of westbound 292nd Street. The passenger was ejected and came to rest about 13 feet north of the vehicle. The passenger suffered fatal injuries.
