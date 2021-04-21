CLINTON — Arraignment is scheduled this week for a Clinton man accused of two felony drug charges.
Arraignment is scheduled Thursday for Rusty L. Plum, 28, 522 Seventh Ave. South. Plum is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony.
According to the affidavit, at 1:15 a.m. April 16, an officer saw Plum riding his bike in the 200 block of 21st Place. The officer knew there was a valid local warrant for Plum’s arrest and stopped Plum. Plum confirmed during the arrest for the warrant that he had methamphetamine in his pocket, according to court records.
The officer found two separate small plastic bags in Plum’s pocket. Both contained a substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. One bag had a small amount of loose suspected crystal methamphetamine, which was a personal use amount. The second bag had a large shard or rock of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Based on the officer’s training and experience, the amount of methamphetamine would only be used to divide up and distribute or sell. Plum was transported to the Clinton County Jail.
A check of Plum’s criminal history showed he has had two prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine. The total packed weight of the methamphetamine in Plum’s possession was about 5.2 grams, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.