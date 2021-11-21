CLINTON — District Court Judge Mark Lawson has granted a Clinton man suspended sentences on a felony drug and a misdemeanor theft charge.
Rusty L. Plum, 28, 522 Seventh Ave. South, was sentenced Thursday on one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to the court affidavit, at 1:15 a.m. April 16 an officer saw Plum riding his bike in the 200 block of 21st Place. The officer knew Plum was wanted on an arrest warrant and stopped him. Plum was compliant and did not resist arrest. During the search incident to arrest, Plum confirmed he had methamphetamine in his front left pocket.
The officer found two separate plastic bags in Plum's pocket. Both were consistent with methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine in Plum's possession was about 5.2 grams, the affidavit says.
Plum pleaded guilty to the charges in August.
Lawson last week ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended on the felony charge. A $1,000 fine was suspended. Lawson ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended on the misdemeanor charge. An $855 fine was suspended. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.
Lawson ordered Plum be placed on supervised probation for four years unless sooner released by the court upon the probation officer's recommendation. Plum was ordered to obtain a GED or HiSet, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment and reside in and complete the Salvation Army program in Davenport.
Lawson ordered one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony, be dismissed upon the State's motion.
