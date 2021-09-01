CLINTON — The State will recommend a Clinton man receive a suspended sentence on a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor theft charge.
Rusty L. Plum, 28, 522 Seventh Ave. South, was arrested on a warrant while riding his bike at 1:15 a.m. April 16 in the 200 block of 21st Place. As he was arrested, police found suspected meth in his pocket.
Plum pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Nov. 18. The State will recommend suspended sentences at sentencing, the plea agreement says. Conditions of a suspended sentence may include inpatient treatment and placement at a Residential Corrections Facility, according to the plea agreement. The Court is not bound by the State’s recommendation and may impose any sentence they deem appropriate, according to the plea agreement.
One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, will be dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Plum, the plea agreement states.
According to the affidavit, at 1:15 a.m. April 16, an officer saw Plum riding his bike in the 200 block of 21st Place. Knowing Plum had a valid warrant for his arrest, the officer stopped Plum and told Plum he was taking Plum into custody. Plum was compliant and did not resist arrest. During the search incident to arrest, Plum confirmed he had methamphetamine in his front left pocket, the affidavit states.
The officer located two separate small plastic bags in Plum’s pocket. Both bags had a substance consistent with methamphetamine. One bag had a small amount of suspected crystal methaphetamine that was a personal use amount. The second bag had a large shard of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Based on the officer’s training and experience, he believed this would only be used to divide and distribute or sell, the affidavit says.
Plum was transported to the Clinton County Jail for the warrant and possession of methamphetamine. A check of Plum’s criminal history revealed he has two prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine. The total packed weight of the methamphetamine in Plum’s possession was about 5.2 grams, the affidavit states.
