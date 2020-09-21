SAVANNA, Ill. — Two Stockton men were arrested for aggravated discharge of a fire arm following a Sunday morning shooting in Savanna.
About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Savanna police received a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Main Street, the Savanna Police Department said in a press release.
Officers found discharged ammunition at the scene. No one was injured.
Police arrested Tylor Disney and Matthew Love and charged them with a Class 1 felony. Disney and Love were being held in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday afternoon.
Other arrest warrants are pending in the investigation, Savanna police said.
Illinois Crime Scene Services, Stockton Police Department, Jo Davies Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.
