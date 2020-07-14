CLINTON — Residents who have information that may help in a murder investigation should call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1457 or Clinton Crimestoppers at 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.
Clinton Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the July 6 homicide of Saul D. Jackson in the 300 block of Second Avenue South. Investigators are asking the public to report anything that might help with the investigation, such as suspicious vehicles in the area the night of July 6, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a press release Monday.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at 321 Second Ave. N. about 11:26 p.m. July 6 and found Jackson with a bullet wound. He was transported to MercyOne in Clinton and later died.
Investigators do not believe the general public is in danger as a result of the shooting, Gyrion said.
