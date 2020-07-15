CLINTON — On March 7, Morgan Maddasion and her husband, Scott, Clinton's mayor, were enjoying a walk on the riverfront. A woman parked her car nearby and began retrieving items from her trunk.
Another car, driven by a relative who was joining the woman by the river, experienced mechanical failure and slammed into the woman, trapping her between the vehicles.
The impact caused immediate, life-threatening injuries, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion told the Clinton City Council on Tuesday.
Morgan Maddasion, "the hero that she is," a registered nurse, provided immediate medical assistance, Gyrion said. She improvised a tourniquet, applied it to the victim's wound and stayed with the victim until first responders arrived.
"Morgan, your immediate actions saved a human life," Gyrion said.
Fire Chief Joel Atkinson presented Morgan with the Clinton Police Department Life-saving Award.
Morgan was unaware that she would be recognized at the meeting. She was told that spouses were supposed to attend the meeting, she said, and she wondered where everyone else was.
"Sorry. They made me do it," Scott Maddasion told his wife following the presentation.
