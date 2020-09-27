CLINTON — Police and firefighters swore to faithfully execute the duties of their offices during a promotion ceremony on the riverfront last week.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion administered the oath of office to two police officers and six firefighters Thursday.
"This, absolutely, is my favorite part of this job," Maddasion said. "Our public safety officers on the police department and the fire department, are so important to our community, in many ways, that we could stand up here forever and talk about all those reasons."
Jeff Chapman joined the Clinton Fire Department in 1995, said Fire Chief Joel Atkinson. Greg Forari began his career in Clinton in 1997. Both were promoted to assistant fire chief Jan. 1 and took the oath off office Thursday.
Nick Carlson has been with Clinton Fire Department since 2006, Atkinson said. He became battalion chief this year. Ryan Winkler took the oath Thursday as a lieutenant. He's been with Clinton Fire Department since 2009.
Matt Cain has been a Clinton firefighter since 2016 and Darrin Farrell since 2017. Both were promoted Thursday to the rank of engineer.
Police officer Anthony Stone took the rank of sergeant and Michael Adney became a police corporal. Stone has been with Clinton police since 2001, Adney since 2003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.