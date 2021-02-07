CLINTON — A Savanna, Illinois man in custody elsewhere is facing charges in Clinton.
Gerald M. Tutson, 39, is accused of first degree robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon in an armed robbery at Circle K, 1530 N. Second St. in Clinton. The Clinton Police Department said Friday that a black man, later identified as Tutson, entered the store about midnight Tuesday, Feb. 2, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
Tutson ordered the clerk into the bathroom and fled on foot, police said.
Police identified the robber and issued arrest warrants for Tutson, who is in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges, police say.
Clinton Police ask that anyone with information regarding the Circle K robbery contact Capt. John Davis at the Clinton Police Department, 563-243-1457.
