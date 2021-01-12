CLINTON — A Maquoketa man overturned his vehicle north of Welton while eluding law enforcement Sunday night, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Maquoketa police began pursuit of Walker Edward Barten, 19, in Jackson County Sunday night. Barten, driving a 2001 Dodge Ram truck, crossed into Clinton County and was southbound in the 1500 block of 235th Avenue about 10:40 p.m. when he lost traction on ice, entered the west ditch and rolled. The truck came to rest on its top.
According to the accident report, Barten was driving in a reckless, erratic, careless, negligent manner and was eluding law enforcement at the time of the accident.
Barten was under the influence and refused an alcohol test, the accident report says. Barten was partially ejected from the truck but was uninjured. The truck was towed from the scene.
Barten was has been charged with OWI and eluding.
