CLINTON — Clinton police will teach property owners, managers and rental community how to keep drugs an other illegal activities off their properties during Crime Free Housing training next month.
The Clinton Crime Free Housing Program teaches owners, managers and tenants how to reduce crime in their neighborhoods, the Clinton Police Department said in a press release.
Training is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Clinton Police Department Training Center, 110 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or joelwehde@gapa911.us.
