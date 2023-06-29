CLINTON — Local substance-abuse prevention specialists and Clinton police are forging a partnership as they work together to stop addiction in the community.
Area Substance Abuse Council Prevention Specialist Christina Skiles and her partner Liz Buchholz, along with Sgt. Dean Ottens, Cpl. Mike Adney and the Drug Abuse Response Team, recently attended a three-day training in Urbandale called “Demystifying Substance Use Disorder and Harm Reduction.”
“Twenty-seven years on [law enforcement] and I will tell you it was one of the best trainings I ever went to,” Ottens says of the training that took place from June 13-15.
Funded by an Overdose Data to Action Grant through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, national speaker Linda Beck trained audience members to train others on the subject to build on the existing outreach partnership between public health and public safety.
Skiles’ main role as a prevention specialist is to educate healthcare professionals and first responders, usually up to 50 per session, if she isn’t speaking at an expo of up to 300.
“With law enforcement,” she says, “I can go in and talk until I’m blue in the face, but if they’re not on board with me, they’re thinking ‘What does she know? She’s not a police officer. She’s never been in our line of duty. Why am I going to listen to her?’”
“And now that I have this team behind me,” she adds, “I can get in more doors and offer more to actually help people understand and change their paradigm… We can go out and train together now as a team.”
The training consisted of six different sections: Substance Use Disorder as a Public Crisis, Stigma Related to Substance Use Disorder, Treatment and Recovery and the Gaps, Harm Reduction, Naloxone, and Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion.
Attendees were instructed to do a “teach back” in which they were told to take on a part that they felt uncomfortable with.
For Skiles, it was through this exercise that she says she came to understand more about treatment recovery, noting comprehension of the science of addiction and its variables as an initial necessity.
“Now I understand more of the continuum,” she says, “plus where our gaps are and where we need help and where we need that funding to go to help our individuals be successful in their recovery mission.”
Ottens, on the other hand, found listening to the stories of those who’ve struggled with substance abuse disorders to be “eye-opening.”
“It’s hard not to empathize with the person,” he says. “Stigma is nothing but a bias, and bias can lead to a discrimination. I think it’s a lot easier to understand when you start thinking about it that way.”
In 2020, MercyOne Clinton recorded 436 patients as having a diagnosis of substance abuse, calling it in the hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment for fiscal years 2022-2024 an “exponential increase” over years prior.
“When we were out in Urbandale,” Skiles says, “they said Clinton is so far ahead, and it’s hard to see because we do see what’s going on, but when we know that our stakeholders, such as the police department, are on board with us, we are ahead of the game because other counties don’t have those police departments on board with them.”
Still, Ottens believes that, moving forward, things need to be done differently.
“Obviously, things we’ve been doing haven’t been working,” he says, “and I’m not just talking law enforcement, I think in all aspects of the opioid epidemic that we’ve had that’s led to fentanyl and everything else, and we need to start seeing the people and treating the people for their addiction. If we don’t do that, we’re going to keep going backwards all the time.”
Ottens says he’s going to Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion with ideas in the hope to implement change for the better.
“I look at it differently now,” he says. “We need to look at it differently as a society. We can change.”
“People need to know that the police department, they’re trying really hard,” Skiles says, “and they care about people. These guys have huge hearts.”
For more information about the Area Substance Abuse Council, or ASAC, visit www.asac.us online. More information about the Drug Abuse Response Team, or DART program, can be found online at https://cityofclintoniowa.gov/463/DART-Program.
