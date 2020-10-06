CLINTON — Before George Floyd’s death in May 2020, before this year’s Black Lives Matter protests, Clinton’s police department began a program to prevent officer misconduct.
Ethical Policing is Courageous began in New Orleans several years ago, said Clinton Police Capt. Patrick Cullen. The New Orleans department had issues with officers doing the wrong things, he explained.
Officers are people, Cullen said. Sometimes they have tunnel vision. They do things they shouldn’t, such as put handcuffs on too tight or use language they shouldn’t use.
EPIC trains officers to recognize the signs of stress and to take over for other officers before they do something that oversteps the bounds of proper procedure. Cullen calls it tapping out. Officers of any rank can encourage any other officer to step aside to avoid doing something they may regret later.
“Police officers are humans,” said Evangelist Todd Monaghan, a chaplain with the Clinton Police Department. He said people forget that. “Everybody could use somebody to help keep them accountable [when things get intense],” he said.
EPIC uses classroom work and role playing to train officers. Cullen calls EPIC “another tool in the toolbox.” It helps officers recognize when they’re having a bad day and are prone to missteps.
The Clinton Police Department began using EPIC training in January 2019, said Cullen. Four officers have taken the course.
EPIC trains officers to recognize potential triggers for themselves and others and teaches them effective intervention strategies, according to the program’s manual. For EPIC to succeed, departments have to foster a culture of openness and transparency, and officers who intervene have to be protected.
Monaghan likes that the program is proactive, preventing regrettable behavior rather than apologizing for it after the fact. It protects both the officers and the public, Monaghan said. It keeps officers accountable and gives the public peace of mind.
When police are called to crisis situations, such as incidents involving people with mental health issues, they are trained to deescalate the situation, to tactically disengage, Cullen said.
EPIC is “kind of the same thing,” he said, but it gives officers the tools to intervene with their peers. “Policing ourselves,” said Cullen.
Support staff can take part in the program, too.
All Clinton officers wear body cameras, said Cullen, but EPIC adds another layer of transparency to their actions.
“Which is why I thought it was great,” Monaghan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.