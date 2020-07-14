DAVENPORT — It has been four days since anyone has seen or heard from 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport. Since then, the community has been searching throughout the city, trying to find her.
On Tuesday, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Henry E. Dinkins, 47, is a person of interest in connection with the case. Sikorski said Dinkins has ties to Clinton and Camanche.
“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the time frame of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.” Sikorski said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that time frame."
Sikorski said three vehicles belonging to Dinkins are currently impounded and in investigators' possession. The vehicles include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980s Kings Highway motorhome. Sikorski reiterated that Dinkins is a person of interest and not a suspect at this time.
"A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case," Sikorski said, adding a person of interest is someone who may have information that could assist the investigation or who possesses certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators. Dinkins is currently in custody on other charges related to a sex offender registry violation.
Police said Breasia was last seen near 53rd Street and Lorton Avenue in Davenport on Friday.
Over the weekend, search parties joined forces with law enforcement trying to find any clues to her whereabouts.
Earlier Monday, dozens of volunteers walked through the wooded area of Davenport’s Credit Island looking for the girl. Law enforcement officials searched an area along River Drive late Monday night after receiving a tip, but found no sign of Terrell.
Police have also searched Dinkins' apartment and conducted police dog and aerial searches and door-to-door canvasses. The FBI also has joined the investigation.
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network also is working to help find the girl. Dennis Harker, director of the QC Missing Persons Network, said there is a protocol to ensure things are being done correctly.
"When a case like this occurs, and somebody goes missing, the first thing we attempt to do is get information," Harker said. "It is vital that we have accurate information in order to assist, and that means either contact the family, the police department, anybody that would be in the know that would give us some idea of what direction to go with it."
Harker said there are mixed stories out there, which makes it difficult for his team to search for Breasia. He said they searched the Credit Island area. Additionally, he said one of the board members is a private detective, and that person is providing information that is not readily available to the general public.
"Of course, everybody in the community rallies around a 10-year-old girl that's missing," Harker said. "So, it's big news. It's unfortunate. Most people can identify if they have children or grandchildren or whatever, so it really tugs everybody's hearts and they all want to be involved."
Davenport police said anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
