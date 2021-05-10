CLINTON — Sunday kicks off National Police Week, a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, according to https://nleomf.org/, which is the website of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
“Across Iowa’s 99 counties, our law enforcement officers are unflinching protectors who approach the unknown with every traffic stop, night patrol, or undercover operation,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press release directing flags to be flown at half staff throughout Friday to honor police across the state.
“Their courageous service reminds us that behind every badge is a brave and generous heart. Today serves as another reminder of the heroic sacrifice of the men and women in blue as well as the family members who selflessly share their heroes with our grateful state," she said.
Her words come at a time when racial tensions throughout the country are influencing discussions about the roles and responses of police.
Locally, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said he is having no trouble finding police recruits who want to serve the community.
"We've been lucky. We're getting young people who still want to do good," he said. They don't do it for the pay. "You do it to serve your community," Gyrion said.
Gyrion was a lieutenant when he left the Chicago PD in 2014 after 27 years. He spent a year in West Liberty before becoming Clinton's police chief in September 2015.
Gyrion's father was a police sergeant who spent 33 years with the Chicago PD. Gyrion remembers writing a tribute to his father while in elementary school. His father was his hero.
Officers can put up with what they have to deal with every day if they have family and a community that is proud of them, said Gyrion. But if they have nowhere to go, the stress is hard to handle.
Police don't have that support today, Gyrion said. "They're being forced to be ashamed of what they do."
The narrative about police makes officers' jobs more difficult, said Gyrion. In the case of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May 2020 as an officer pinned Floyd's neck with his knee, Minnesota police officers should have assessed Floyd's condition and altered their behavior, Gyrion said. "I think the use of force was excessive."
But police are human. "They're going to make mistakes." That doesn't mean police are generally abusive, Gyrion said.
"The tragedy is that it happened at all," said Gyrion. "Excessive use is bad" regardless of skin color, he said.
A federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of willfully violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air. A three-count indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.
Specifically, Chauvin is charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer. Thao and Kueng are also charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure, alleging they did not intervene to stop Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd's neck. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.
Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death and is awaiting sentencing. The other three former officers face a state trial in August.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked protests nationwide and widespread calls for an end to police brutality and racial inequities.
Gyrion has seen racial division throughout his career. In Chicago, one of the most segregated cities in the United States, police are treated more like an occupying army, he said. People see police as the enemy. The belief has gone nationwide, said Gyrion, and it makes things worse.
They don't want people shooting up their neighborhoods, or a young girl getting shot at a drive-thru at McDonalds, said Gyrion, referencing Jaslyn Adams, a 7-year-old girl who was shot while in the car in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's on Chicago's West Side. But minorities are being told that the police are out to get them, and it's not true, Gyrion said.
"What we do hasn't changed," he said. But people's perception of what police do has changed, he said.
He said that in larger agencies, it's a different policing and that it's easier here because police are more active with the community. Serving in Clinton is "refreshing," Gyrion said. Police have community backing here, said Gyrion.
Following Floyd's death, Clinton police met with community groups and church groups explaining that what they see on television "is not our reality." It's not a picture of the situation in Clinton.
Last summer a couple of rallies took place in Clinton following Floyd's death. Police attended and let people know they were free to express their opinions and to gather.
"We've had that relationship [with the community] since I've been here," Gyrion said.
Herald Editor Charlene Bielema and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.